...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO AROUND 30 KT WITH GUSTS UP
TO 40 KT. WAVES 4 TO 8 FT, LOWEST IN CHEQUAMEGON BAY.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
&&
featured
Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Green Bay Packers overcame numerous mistakes to rally for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.