Lambeau

Lambeau Field will have no fans for at least the first two games of the 2020 season.

GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers say they won’t have any fans for at least their first two home games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.”

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments