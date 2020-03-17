...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS
AND WAVES 4 TO 7 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND INTO TONIGHT
ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
.COLDER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION TONIGHT LEADING TO A
TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. SOME HEAVIER
SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT
REGION, WHERE BETWEEN 2 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER
NORTHERN IRON AND INTO ASHLAND COUNTIES. SOME GUSTY NORTHERLY
WINDS WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SOME BLOWING SNOW IN THESE AREAS.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW WITH ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES,
EXCEPT UP TO ONE INCH FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD
COUNTIES. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS WILL OCCUR OVER NORTHERN
PORTIONS OF IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES.
* WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL
LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, INCLUDING DURING THE
FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 511. ROAD
CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
Packers reach deal with free-agent LB Christian Kirksey
GREEN BAY (AP) — Linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after the Cleveland Browns released him.
Kirksey’s agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed that Kirksey would be signing with the Packers but didn’t disclose terms. NFL Network first reported the deal and said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract. Free agency opens Wednesday.
