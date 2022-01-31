Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is shown before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Green Bay Packers announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, they’ve promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach.
Stenavich has coached the Packers’ offensive line in each of Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as head coach and helped that unit withstand numerous injuries. He added the title of running game coordinator this season.
