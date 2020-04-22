Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 5 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 3 TO 6 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY- BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&