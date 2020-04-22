...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 5 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS
AND WAVES 3 TO 6 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-
BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson stands next to the team's first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at a news conference Sunday, April 24, 2005, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: QB Aaron Rodgers. When the Cal star took a draft-day plunge in 2005, the Packers scooped him up with the 24th overall selection. The two-time MVP has led the Packers to one Super Bowl title and three other NFC championship game appearances. Rodgers seems a lock to join Paul Hornung (1957), Herb Adderley (1961), Dave Robinson (1963) and James Lofton (1978) as Packers first-round picks who reached the Hall of Fame.
BEST SECOND-ROUND PICK: OL Forrest Gregg. Vince Lombardi once described Gregg as “the finest player I ever coached.” The 1956 second-round pick from SMU and Hall of Famer played on six championship teams and was named All-Pro six times from 1960-67. He gets the slight edge over Jim Taylor, part of the Packers’ 1958 draft that featured three Hall of Famers (Taylor in the second round, Ray Nitschke in the third and Jerry Kramer in the fourth).
