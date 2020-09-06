Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&