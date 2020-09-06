...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET EXPECTED.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of NFL football's NFC championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers cut Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit before their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit heading to their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.
“This is the toughest time of the year for us,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday in advance of the cuts. “Any time you’re knocking on the door of cutdowns, you’ve got so much appreciation for what our guys do, how they battle and how they come to work, and it’s always tough when you take that away from somebody. As excited as we are to start the season, it is, this day (Saturday) especially, is a difficult day just because you have relationships formed with these guys and you just, you want the best for them.”
