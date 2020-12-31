Cardinals Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Damon Harrison (59) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.

