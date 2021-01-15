Packers Bears Football

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams warm ms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Green Bay's Davante Adams has caught more touchdown passes over the last five seasons than any other player. Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams is one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks.

They finally will face each other in a game that matters Saturday when the top-seeded Packers (13-3) host the Rams (11-6) in an NFC divisional playoff game.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments