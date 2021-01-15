...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and some freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams warm ms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
