The Ashland fifth-grade boys basketball finished the season with a 13-2 record and won three of the five tournaments it entered. The team is Mason Hedican( back row, from left), Garrett Mashlan, Declan Stanley, Collin Fiamoncini (middle row, from left), Kaleb Ray, Nolan Hecimovich, Lewis Ellefson and Camden Jolma with Coaches Adam Ray and Blake Ellefson. (Contributed photo)

