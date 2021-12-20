...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Scott Caven of the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department stands among posters that students have submitted for the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Poster and Speech Contest.
Scott Caven loves being outside among nature, and he wouldn’t be where he is today if he had not competed in educational opportunities like the Wisconsin Land and Water Association Conservation Poster and Speech Contest while he was growing up.
Diving into nature books and presenting about what he learned sparked an interest in the great outdoors that led him to his current job with the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department.
