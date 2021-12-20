Poster contest

Scott Caven of the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department stands among posters that students have submitted for the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association Poster and Speech Contest.

Scott Caven loves being outside among nature, and he wouldn’t be where he is today if he had not competed in educational opportunities like the Wisconsin Land and Water Association Conservation Poster and Speech Contest while he was growing up.

Diving into nature books and presenting about what he learned sparked an interest in the great outdoors that led him to his current job with the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department.

