The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Port Wing to Sand Island WI...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
* Until 115 PM CDT.
* At 1219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 nm north of Raspberry Island Lighthouse, to near
Madeline Island, to near Oak Point, moving east at 45 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in
structural damage.
* Locations impacted include...
Oak Point, Madeline Island, Raspberry Island Lighthouse, Red Cliff,
and Sand Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin...
Southern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin...
* Until 100 PM CDT.
* At 1220 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 5 miles northeast of Odanah, to 7 miles north of
Glidden, moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Ashland, Hurley, Mercer, Mellen,
Butternut, Saxon, Gurney, Upson, Gile, Glidden, Odanah, Montreal,
Kimball, Morse, Pence, Long Lake In Iron County, Gile Flowage,
Cedar, and High Bridge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL...1.00IN;
WIND...60MPH
This morning my dogs and I were in the field and woods again, and as usual this summer we were faced with a smoky haze. This is the way it has been for what seems like most of the summer and we wonder when it will end. Is it something we did? Is it from us, this smoke? I do not like to complain – and those dogs seem not to complain at all, but this time the oldest fellow, the Shih tzu, showed what might have been concern. That fellow is the most discriminating of the bunch, hinting at holding a human-like propensity to actually think about some things. Today he seemed to pause, sniff a little, before glancing at me as if asking what was up? “Smoke again?” he might have been saying.
In all regards except one, that old field and woods were up to their standards of beauty. I paused at the high point to look down at the lake, to stop for just a few seconds and take it all in. Once again it was there – all the wonder of Nature, all the quiet beauty, all except for the sky. This morning I looked at a smoky haze, just as I have been doing most of the summer. There was that smell, the hint of woodsmoke we have been faced with almost every morning this time around. I wondered, as I do most mornings, just what that smoke was doing to my lungs – and those of my faithful four-legged morning companions.
