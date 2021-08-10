Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI... Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN beyond 5NM... Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI... Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland... Port Wing to Sand Island WI... Sand Island to Bayfield WI... * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 nm north of Raspberry Island Lighthouse, to near Madeline Island, to near Oak Point, moving east at 45 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and large hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. * Locations impacted include... Oak Point, Madeline Island, Raspberry Island Lighthouse, Red Cliff, and Sand Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. && HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...>34KTS