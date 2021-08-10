This morning my dogs and I were in the field and woods again, and as usual this summer we were faced with a smoky haze. This is the way it has been for what seems like most of the summer and we wonder when it will end. Is it something we did? Is it from us, this smoke? I do not like to complain – and those dogs seem not to complain at all, but this time the oldest fellow, the Shih tzu, showed what might have been concern. That fellow is the most discriminating of the bunch, hinting at holding a human-like propensity to actually think about some things. Today he seemed to pause, sniff a little, before glancing at me as if asking what was up? “Smoke again?” he might have been saying.

In all regards except one, that old field and woods were up to their standards of beauty. I paused at the high point to look down at the lake, to stop for just a few seconds and take it all in. Once again it was there – all the wonder of Nature, all the quiet beauty, all except for the sky. This morning I looked at a smoky haze, just as I have been doing most of the summer. There was that smell, the hint of woodsmoke we have been faced with almost every morning this time around. I wondered, as I do most mornings, just what that smoke was doing to my lungs – and those of my faithful four-legged morning companions.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments