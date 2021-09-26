Oredockers win

After jumping out to a 34-0 lead, the Ashland Oredockers (1-6) won their first conference game in convincing manner with a 41-6 victory over Merrill (1-6) on Friday. The team next travels to Hayward (1-6) with hopes of extending their winning streak vs. the Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 1. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

