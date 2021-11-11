Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&