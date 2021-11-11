Ashland Oredockers track and field senior standouts Makenna Zak and Cody Lustig have signed letters of intent to compete collegiately. Zak, a state qualifier in sprints and long jump, will be heading to NCAA D1 Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. Lustig, a sprinter and hurdler who also made state, is set to go to the NCAA D2 University of Sioux Falls, in South Dakota.
