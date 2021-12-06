The Ashland Oredockers wrestling team took sixth place out of 17 teams at the John Roberts Scramble in Antigo Saturday, Dec. 4. Two Oredockers won their weight classes — 2021 state qualifier Austin Defoe, wrestling at 132 pounds, took first by pinning three of his opponents and winning his championship match with a major decision. Junior Isaac Pearce at 220 pounds pinned every opponent, notching three wins by fall including his championship match with a pin 67 seconds into the first period. Freshman Gunner Crowe, on JV for the tournament, also took the podium at 220 pounds with a third-place finish. Freshman Madison Burns took second place in the girls division and freshman Justin Defoe took fourth at 126 pounds, scoring one pin on the day.
