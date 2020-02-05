AHS Hockey

Ashland senior Zach Morris handles the puck during a boys hockey game between Ashland and Regis/Altoona/McDonell Monday at the BACC.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

SIREN — The Ashland Oredockers notched their second straight win in as many nights Tuesday, defeating the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg Blizzard 4-2 in a boys hockey game in Siren.

The hosts took an early lead with a goal from Dane Jensen just 1:04 into the first period, but Jack Santini tied the game for Ashland (9-13-0) three minutes later, taking assists from Colin Trautt and Braden Stegman to make it 1-1.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments