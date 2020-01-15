AHS Hoops

Ashland senior Ashlee Moreland (2) dribbles during a nonconference girls basketball game between Ashland and Northwestern Tuesday at the Sundberg Gym.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

The Ashland High School girls basketball team celebrated its annual Teacher Appreciation Night with a 58-43 victory over Northwestern in a nonconference matchup at the Sundberg Gym Tuesday.

Ashland pressed the Tigers for much of the first half and went into the break leading 29-26. The Oredockers looked just as sharp after the restart and held the visitors to just 17 second-half points en route to the win.

