Led by junior Cody Lustig's podium-qualifying sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, (22.81) and third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (40.01) — an event he had never tried until this season — and Makenna Zak's seventh-place finishes in both the 100-meter dash (12.50), and 200-meter dash (26.51), the Oredockers boys and girls track teams placed 15th and 43rd respectively at state Friday.
Lustig also made the podium as part of the Ashland boys fourth-place 4x100-meter relay team (44.01), which included senior Ryan Custer, senior Carter Brown and sophomore Hunter Chenier.
