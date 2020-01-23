The Ashland High School wrestling team came away with a big win in its final home meet of the season Thursday evening and defeated Barron 72-11 in a Heart O' North Conference dual at the Sundberg Gym.
Austin Defoe (126), Isaak Livingston (138), Jared Stricker (145), Aaron Diamond (152), Issac Pearce (182), Justin Weiss (285), Andrew Dimich (106), Wyatt Dimich (113) and Anna Danielson (120) all won bouts, while Garrett Nelis (160), Jace Wiggins (195) and David Granados (220) each won by forfeit to lock up the victory for the Oredockers.
