Ashland placed five Oredockers on the Heart O' North All-Conference Team. They are (from left): Oscar Mullikin, honorable mention; Austin Vyskocil, honorable mention; Louis Fischbach, second-team; Owen Britain, honorable mention; and David Goyke, honorable mention.
The team also selected its in-school award winners. Fischbach was named Most Valuable Player; Logan McKittrick got the Hustle Award, Britain was selected Most Improved Player and Goyke received the Coaches Award.
