Northland College senior point guard Ryan Rawlings has been named the UMAC player of the week after helping the Lumberjacks jump out to a 2-0 record in conference play.
Also contributing to the ‘Jacks quick start are junior guard Jordan Brennan, the team’s leading scorer, and freshman guard Kevon Powell, a key reserve. Both Brennan and Powell are former Ashland Oredockers basketball standouts.
