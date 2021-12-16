NorthlandBrief

Northland College senior point guard Ryan Rawlings has been named the UMAC player of the week after helping the Lumberjacks jump out to a 2-0 record in conference play.

Also contributing to the ‘Jacks quick start are junior guard Jordan Brennan, the team’s leading scorer, and freshman guard Kevon Powell, a key reserve. Both Brennan and Powell are former Ashland Oredockers basketball standouts.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

