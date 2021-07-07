Ashland Daily Press

Ashland Oredocker infielder Jackson Bonneville has been chosen to play for the West team in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic. The Classic includes 72 of Wisconsin's best baseball players as chosen by head coaches in the WBCA. Bonneville is the first Oredocker to be selected since Matt Tarasewicz in 2016.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments