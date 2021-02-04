...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through
early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland,
with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow
will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make
travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the
region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will
continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
counties through Friday.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches, except 2 to 7 inches for northern Ashland and
Bayfield counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The ‘Dockers season ended this week with a 4-2 loss in the playoffs. (Contributed photo by Artful Eye Photography)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.