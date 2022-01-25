The Ashland Oredockers hockey team completed a successful four game home stand, finishing 3-1 for the week. The Oredockers record now sits at 7-9 with eight games remaining. Forwards Ty Obey and Cody Lustig lead the team with 23 and 22 points on the season respectively.

