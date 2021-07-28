Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog will be found near the shoreline out to a mile or two from shore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&