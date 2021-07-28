Oredockers football

Almost 40 Oredockers took part in a recent football camp at the University of Minnestoa-Duluth as they prepared for their first scrimmage Aug. 13 at Hurley. (Contributed photo)

The Ashland Oredockers football team is the smallest school in a typically strong Great Northern Conference, competing against teams from Antigo, Lakeland, Hayward, Medford, Mosinee, Merrill and Rhinelander. Despite the relative disadvantages that come with a smaller enrollment, Ashland finished with a 4-3 record in 2020 and Athletic Director and Head Coach Travis Larson believes the team has another strong season ahead in 2021.

Travis Larson

Larson

The expectations, however, aren’t just about wins and losses, he said.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments