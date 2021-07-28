...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog will be found near the
shoreline out to a mile or two from shore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and
Price Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake
and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the
Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac
Band.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
Almost 40 Oredockers took part in a recent football camp at the University of Minnestoa-Duluth as they prepared for their first scrimmage Aug. 13 at Hurley. (Contributed photo)
The Ashland Oredockers football team is the smallest school in a typically strong Great Northern Conference, competing against teams from Antigo, Lakeland, Hayward, Medford, Mosinee, Merrill and Rhinelander. Despite the relative disadvantages that come with a smaller enrollment, Ashland finished with a 4-3 record in 2020 and Athletic Director and Head Coach Travis Larson believes the team has another strong season ahead in 2021.
The expectations, however, aren’t just about wins and losses, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.