Led by junior Jaycee Erickson’s sixth-place finish overall and strong performance on the uneven bars, the AHS gymnastics team finished fourth in the Charlie Martin Gymnastics Invitational Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Other overall finishes for the team were sophomore Tessa McFarlane, seventh; senior Avria Dugger, eleventh; sophomore Brianna Quaderer, twelfth; and freshman Ali Vittone, thirteenth. The seven-team field, of which AHS was by far the smallest, included several of the largest D1 high schools in the state. (Contributed photo)
