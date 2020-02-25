AHS Hoops

Ashland senior Maddy Cabe (32) shoots during a WIAA Division 2 regional girls basketball game between No. 8 seed Ashland and No. 9 seed Waupaca Tuesday at the Sundberg Gym.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
The Ashland High School girls basketball team opened the postseason on a high note Tuesday, and the eighth-seeded Oredockers defeated the No. 9 seed Waupaca Comets 62-49 in a first-round WIAA Division 2 regional matchup at the Sundberg Gym.
Ashlee and Abbi Moreland paced the Oredockers with 10 points apiece in the win.

