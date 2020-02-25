Oredockers defeat Comets in regional opener
The Ashland High School girls basketball team opened the postseason on a high note Tuesday, and the eighth-seeded Oredockers defeated the No. 9 seed Waupaca Comets 62-49 in a first-round WIAA Division 2 regional matchup at the Sundberg Gym.
Ashlee and Abbi Moreland paced the Oredockers with 10 points apiece in the win.
Jake Brown
Sports Writer
