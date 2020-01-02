AHS Hoops

Ashland freshman Grace Moravchik (15) drives to the basket during a Lake Superior Conference girls basketball game between Ashland and Duluth Denfeld Thursday at the Sundberg Gym.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
The Ashland High School girls basketball team opened the new year with its first win in the Lake Superior Conference and cruised past Duluth Denfeld 72-30 Thursday at the Sundberg Gym.
Ashland (1-3 LSC, 6-5 overall) jumped to a 11-0 lead early and went into the break leading 47-14. The Oredockers outscored the Hunters (0-3, 1-7) again in the second half to earn the victory.

