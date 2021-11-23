MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The state Department of Natural Resources said hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That's a decrease of 14% overall. Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago.

