Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING, WITH SNOW GRADUALLY ENDING FROM WEST TO EAST... .SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING, AND EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING BEFORE IT STARTS TO DIMINISH AROUND SUNRISE. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM A DUSTING TO AROUND 3 INCHES, WITH THE HEAVIEST AMOUNTS IN PRICE AND IRON COUNTIES. LAKE-ENHANCED SNOW WILL LINGER UNTIL AROUND OR JUST AFTER NOON TODAY IN IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES, WITH ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IN THE SNOWBELT REGIONS. NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN TODAY, AND THIS MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, MAINLY IN OPEN AREAS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES, EXCEPT 2 TO 5 INCHES IN THE SNOWBELT AREAS OF NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&