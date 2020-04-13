...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35
KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Weather Alert
...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING, WITH SNOW
GRADUALLY ENDING FROM WEST TO EAST...
.SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN EARLY
THIS MORNING, AND EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY
MORNING BEFORE IT STARTS TO DIMINISH AROUND SUNRISE. ADDITIONAL
ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM A DUSTING TO AROUND 3 INCHES, WITH
THE HEAVIEST AMOUNTS IN PRICE AND IRON COUNTIES. LAKE-ENHANCED
SNOW WILL LINGER UNTIL AROUND OR JUST AFTER NOON TODAY IN IRON AND
ASHLAND COUNTIES, WITH ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES
IN THE SNOWBELT REGIONS. NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN
TODAY, AND THIS MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW,
MAINLY IN OPEN AREAS.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES,
EXCEPT 2 TO 5 INCHES IN THE SNOWBELT AREAS OF NORTHERN IRON AND
ASHLAND COUNTIES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL
LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
City of Milwaukee Election Commission workers process absentee ballots Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral politics in the midst of a pandemic. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
MADISON — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week's chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on Tuesday, defying social-distancing guidelines that led to the postponement of primaries in several other states. The U.S. Supreme Court decided on the eve of the election that absentee ballots, requested in record numbers, had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday. That overturned a judge's ruling that had granted a one-week extension, forcing many residents to weigh safety concerns against exercising their right to vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.