MADISON (AP) — Teachers unions for Wisconsin's five largest school districts asked Gov. Tony Evers and the state's top health and education officials on Monday to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was signed by union leaders for teachers in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. It was sent to Evers, Department of Public Instruction Secretary Carolyn Stanford Taylor and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments