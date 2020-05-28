FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a large crowd watches a performance at the Wisconsin State Fair near Milwaukee. The Wisconsin State Fair was canceled Thursday, May 28, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time since 1945 that the 169-year-old annual tradition will not take place. (Barry Adams/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
MADISON — There will be no cream puffs, concerts, 4-H exhibits, rides on the midway or foods on a stick in Wisconsin this year.
For the first time since World War II, and just the sixth time in 169 years, the Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled. The venerable event held every August outside of Milwaukee was called off Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest in a long line of cancellations of major events both in Wisconsin and nationwide.
