...BRIEF HEAVY SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD...
SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...WASHBURN...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...PRICE...
NORTHEASTERN BURNETT AND SAWYER COUNTIES...
AT 434 PM CDT, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES WEST OF FIFIELD, TO NEAR EXELAND. MOVEMENT
WAS EAST AT 35 MPH.
WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH AND BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE
POSSIBLE. SNOWFALL WILL BE LIMITED TO LIGHT AMOUNTS BUT THE
VISIBILITY MAY DROP QUICKLY TO A HALF MILE AT TIMES.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
SPOONER, PARK FALLS, HAYWARD, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE
EAST, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, ROUND LAKE, TREGO, FIFIELD, CABLE,
PRENTICE, WEBSTER, MINONG, STONE LAKE, BIRCHWOOD, BUTTERNUT, WINTER,
WEBB LAKE WISCONSIN, AND RADISSON.
CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE
PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA
TIME WHEN TRAVELING.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, middle right, speaks during a mock session in the Joint Finance Committee Room, in Madison, Wis. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal the Legislature plans to vote on starting Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions where most lawmakers will be dialed in remotely. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Monday released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal lawmakers plan to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions that they will attend remotely.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had objected to an earlier version, had no immediate comment on the latest 87-page proposal. Evers said on Friday that he was hopeful a bipartisan deal could be reached. Leaders of minority Democrats in the Legislature also did not immediately return messages Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.