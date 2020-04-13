Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Legislature

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, middle right, speaks during a mock session in the Joint Finance Committee Room, in Madison, Wis. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal the Legislature plans to vote on starting Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions where most lawmakers will be dialed in remotely. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

 Steve Apps

MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Monday released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal lawmakers plan to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions that they will attend remotely.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had objected to an earlier version, had no immediate comment on the latest 87-page proposal. Evers said on Friday that he was hopeful a bipartisan deal could be reached. Leaders of minority Democrats in the Legislature also did not immediately return messages Monday.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments