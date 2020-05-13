MADISON (AP) — The owner of a Christian-based children's hair salon has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Gov. Tony Evers' “safer at home” order that closed nonessential businesses is a violation of free speech and religious rights.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the third legal challenge to the order issued by the Democratic governor that runs until May 26. Two other lawsuits are pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. One was brought by Republican lawmakers alleging that Evers' health secretary exceeded her authority in issuing the order. The other was brought by two men who argue Evers’ policies interfere with their free speech and religious rights.
