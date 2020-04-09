MADISON — The Legislature's finance committee would have carte-blanche power to reduce state spending as part of a sweeping bill Wisconsin Republicans have proposed to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signaled in an interview that he would veto the bill if Republicans don't remove the language. That would delay other benefits in the bill, including eliminating the waiting period for unemployment checks and suspending interest on property taxes.

