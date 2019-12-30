MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are scheduled to meet Monday to consider what to do about more than 200,000 voters that a judge has ruled should be purged from voter rolls in the key swing state.

The judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative law firm said the Wisconsin Elections Commission must immediately deactivate the voter registrations of people who were sent a 2019 movers mailing and either did not respond or whose letter was returned as undeliverable. The affected voters are registered in heavily Democratic areas of Wisconsin, a battleground state in the 2020 election that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

