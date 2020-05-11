...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY
VALUES FROM 15 TO 25 PERCENT. IN ADDITION TO THE LOW HUMIDITY WILL
BE NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 8 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH. THE WIND
WILL DECREASE QUICKLY AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER SUNSET.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING
RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT:
DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE:Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 400; total cases top 10K
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 400, state health officials said Sunday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday. That's nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.
