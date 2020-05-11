MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 400, state health officials said Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday. That's nearly 40% of the total cases in Wisconsin.

