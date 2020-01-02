FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Exeter, N.H. A video of Biden that was selectively edited to suggest he made racist remarks during a recent speech was making the rounds Thursday, Jan, 2, 2020 on social media, raking in more than a million views on one tweet alone. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that was selectively edited to falsely suggest he made racist remarks during a recent speech was making the rounds Thursday on social media, raking in more than a million views on one tweet alone.
Experts have been warning about the dangers of selectively edited videos being used as a misinformation tactic ahead of the 2020 presidential election. They are easier to make and do not require the sophisticated technology needed to produce deepfake videos, which are fabricated to look realistic.
