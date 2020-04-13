...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30
KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
A screenshot of the ad "Exponential Growth" by Priorities USA. The Trump campaign announced Monday, April 13, 2020 its is suing Northwoods TV station WJFW-NBC for airing the ad.
The Trump campaign has filed suit against a Northwoods TV station over an ad using President Donald Trump's words to attack the administration's response to COVID-19.
The Rhinelander-based station WJFW-NBC is owned by the small broadcasting company Rockfleet Communications, which also owns stations in Bangor, Maine. It has aired an ad produced by Priorities USA, a liberal advocacy group not directly affiliated with any candidate or the Democratic Party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.