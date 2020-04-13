trump suit

A screenshot of the ad "Exponential Growth" by Priorities USA. The Trump campaign announced Monday, April 13, 2020 its is suing Northwoods TV station WJFW-NBC for airing the ad. 

The Trump campaign has filed suit against a Northwoods TV station over an ad using President Donald Trump's words to attack the administration's response to COVID-19.

The Rhinelander-based station WJFW-NBC is owned by the small broadcasting company Rockfleet Communications, which also owns stations in Bangor, Maine. It has aired an ad produced by Priorities USA, a liberal advocacy group not directly affiliated with any candidate or the Democratic Party.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments