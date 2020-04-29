PORTAGE (AP) — A second woman has been arrested and accused of helping two inmates who recently escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.

The 46-year-old Madison woman drove a vehicle that picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from a grocery store in Poynette hours after they escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution April 16, sheriff's officials said. Poynette is about 12 miles from Portage.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments