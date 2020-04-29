...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
AREAS OF FOG, SOME DENSE, WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING. EXPECT THE
LOWEST VISIBILITY ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE OF LAKE SUPERIOR. THE
VISIBILITY HAS BEEN FROM A QUARTER TO HALF MILE IN ASHLAND AND
IRONWOOD. OTHER AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE WILL LIKELY EXPERIENCE
FOG THIS MORNING, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2. IF YOU'RE DRIVING THIS
MORNING, SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Second woman arrested, accused of aiding prison escape
PORTAGE (AP) — A second woman has been arrested and accused of helping two inmates who recently escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.
The 46-year-old Madison woman drove a vehicle that picked up Thomas Deering and James Newman from a grocery store in Poynette hours after they escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution April 16, sheriff's officials said. Poynette is about 12 miles from Portage.
