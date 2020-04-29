MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 5% between now and July, drawing praise Wednesday from Republicans who called for even more cuts in the face of steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who heralded the cuts are also suing Evers to block his order keeping most nonessential businesses closed until May 26. Many of them, along with the state's powerful chamber of commerce, want businesses to reopen sooner, particularly in more rural parts of the state that haven't been hit as hard by COVID-19.

