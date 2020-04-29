...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS. WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE:Republicans praise Evers' spending cuts and call for more
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 5% between now and July, drawing praise Wednesday from Republicans who called for even more cuts in the face of steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans who heralded the cuts are also suing Evers to block his order keeping most nonessential businesses closed until May 26. Many of them, along with the state's powerful chamber of commerce, want businesses to reopen sooner, particularly in more rural parts of the state that haven't been hit as hard by COVID-19.
