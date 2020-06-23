Pence

On Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Madison, Wisc., to a deliver remarks at the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase at the Wisconsin State Capitol. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Steve Apps

MADISON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence planned to launch a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb on Tuesday, after touting Wisconsin's school choice program for the second time this year.

Pence's events in Wisconsin come as President Donald Trump is visiting a megachurch in Phoenix two days before he comes to Wisconsin for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments