This accident occurred on 26th Avenue near Cty. Hwy. M in Barron County. The driver had to be extricated from the trees, and the sled's ski can be seen in the tree at the top of the photo.

Excessive speed was a contributing factor in recent snowmobile accidents in Barron County, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

A snowmobile operated by Jesse Andrews of Rice Lake struck a tree on Trail 33 at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg, the sheriff said.

