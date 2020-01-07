Kraig King

This is Kraig King's senior photo from 1979, three years before he was killed.

BARRON – A homicide victim whose locally discovered remains were unidentified since the early 1980s has been found to be Kraig King from White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information on what may have led to his being in the area and to his death.

On September 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes in the woods on private land about 100 yards from the tree line near Highway 25, approximately four miles north of Ridgeland. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was actually badly decomposed human remains.

