Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Retail

A closed sign hangs on the door outside J. Crew on Wednesday April 15, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MADISON — Wisconsin faces $2 billion in revenue losses due to skyrocketing unemployment and other hits to the economy caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers told President Donald Trump in a letter sent this week along with the governors of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The governors, all Democrats, urged Trump in the letter dated Wednesday to work with Congress to send $500 billion to states and local governments facing budget shortfalls. The letter was sent that same day that Evers signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that clears the way for spending about $2 billion the state is receiving in federal funds.

