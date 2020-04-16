MADISON — Wisconsin faces $2 billion in revenue losses due to skyrocketing unemployment and other hits to the economy caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Tony Evers told President Donald Trump in a letter sent this week along with the governors of Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The governors, all Democrats, urged Trump in the letter dated Wednesday to work with Congress to send $500 billion to states and local governments facing budget shortfalls. The letter was sent that same day that Evers signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that clears the way for spending about $2 billion the state is receiving in federal funds.
