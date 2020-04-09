...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Evers closes 40 Wisconsin state parks, recreational areas
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered the closure of 40 Wisconsin's state parks, forests and recreational areas primarily in southern and southeastern Wisconsin to help reduce overcrowding and vandalism and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Evers' warned that the order could be followed by more closures if the public doesn't follow social distancing guidelines and vandalism continues. The sites that will close indefinitely starting Thursday night include some of the state's most popular hiking and camping destinations, which had been a place for cooped up families to spend time outdoors during the stay-at-home order.
