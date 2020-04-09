Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&