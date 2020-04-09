MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered the closure of 40 Wisconsin's state parks, forests and recreational areas primarily in southern and southeastern Wisconsin to help reduce overcrowding and vandalism and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Evers' warned that the order could be followed by more closures if the public doesn't follow social distancing guidelines and vandalism continues. The sites that will close indefinitely starting Thursday night include some of the state's most popular hiking and camping destinations, which had been a place for cooped up families to spend time outdoors during the stay-at-home order.

