This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
The number of people in Wisconsin testing positive for the new coronavirus doubled Wednesday, March 12.
State health officials reported three additional cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the same day the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. The respiratory illness started in Wuhan, China, three months ago.
