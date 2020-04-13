Election 2020-Wisconsin

City of Milwaukee Election Commission workers process absentee ballots Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral politics in the midst of a pandemic. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

 Mark Hoffman

MADISON — Municipal clerks across Wisconsin on Monday were set to start tallying votes from last week's chaotic presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days by the legal struggle over whether to postpone the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of voters congregated for hours in long lines on Tuesday, defying social-distancing guidelines that led to the postponement of primaries in several other states. The U.S. Supreme Court decided on the eve of the election that absentee ballots, requested in record numbers, had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday. That overturned a judge's ruling that had granted a one-week extension, forcing many residents to weigh safety concerns against exercising their right to vote.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments