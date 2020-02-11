MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers continued their drive Tuesday to punish students who disrupt conservative speakers on college campuses, scheduling an Assembly vote on a bill that calls for suspensions and expulsions after multiple incidents.
Under the bill, students who disrupt another's free speech on University of Wisconsin System campuses twice would be suspended. Three-time offenders would be expelled.
