Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS. WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&