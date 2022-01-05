...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gales up to 40 kt and waves
12 to 17 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland
counties with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
